Oakland basketball vs. NC State live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness

It's time to see if Oakland can continue the March Madness run for another week.

The 14-seeded Golden Grizzlies (24-11) are in the second round of the 2024 NCAA tournament for the first time in school history after upsetting Kentucky in the first round on Thursday. Oakland was the biggest underdog in the first round to advance, becoming one of the darlings of the tournament on the first night. The next stop on the run is against 11-seed NC State (23-14), who made the field by winning the ACC tournament, then handily beat Texas Tech in the first round.

The Golden Grizzlies are confident heading into the matchup, but it will be a tough one against the Wolfpack, who won five games in five days in the ACC tournament to secure an automatic bid. NC State is led by a pair of DJs, point guard DJ Horne and center DJ Burns Jr., and are currently riding a six-game winning streak that included three NCAA tournament teams in North Carolina, Duke and Texas Tech.

Follow along here for live updates as Oakland tries to punch a ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time.

Oakland vs NC State live score updates in NCAA second round

What channel is Oakland vs. NC State on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: TBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Oakland will tip off vs. NC State on TBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV. Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter) will have the call on TBS.

Oakland vs. NC State start time, TV info, location

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV info: TBS

Location: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsbugh, Pennsylvania.

Oakland vs NC State preview

Oakland: The tournament run may be new for Oakland, but the team boasts a wealth of experience, starting with the two stars of the first round, Jack Gohlke and Trey Townsend. Those two combined for 49 points in the win over Kentucky, and others like DQ Cole and Rockett Watts delivered clutch plays late to secure the win. The Horizon League champions will likely employ a similar strategy of letting it fly from deep against the Wolfpack.

NC State was destined to miss the tournament, but a magical run in the conference tournament with five wins in five days makes the Wolfpack one of the hottest teams left in the field. In addition to Horne and Burns, NC State gets major contributions from Mohamed Diarra inside and Jayden Taylor and Casey Morsell on the wing.

Oakland vs NC State odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM

Spread: NC State -6.5

Over/under: 146.5

Moneyline: Oakland +200 | NC State -250

Oakland vs NC State prediction, game picks

NC State 71, Oakland 63: Oakland is dripping with confidence, but NC State is on a winning streak including a couple of ranked wins under their belt that match Kentucky. Burns and Diarra will be a tough pairing for Oakland to handle inside, but the Golden Grizzlies' 3-point shooting will make things interesting, potentially tipping the scales in their favor.

Oakland vs NC State injury updates

Oakland: The team is healthy.

NC State: Dennis Parker is a game time decision with an illness.

Oakland vs NC State stats

Oakland

PPG: 76.4

PPG allowed: 72.9

FG% : 45%

3PT% : 35.1%

KenPom ranking: 131

NC State

PPG: 76.5

PPG allowed: 72.5

FG% 45.1%

3PT% : 34.7%

KenPom ranking: 54

Oakland vs NC State championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

Oakland: +50,000

NC State: +10,000

Oakland basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are Oakland's last five results. For the Golden Grizzlies' full schedule this season, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Oakland 75, Detroit Mercy 70 Thursday, March 7 Oakland 75, Purdue-Fort Wayne 65 (Horizon League Tournament) Monday, March 11 Oakland 74, Cleveland State 71 (Horizon League) Tuesday, March 12 Oakland 82, Milwaukee 76 (Horizon League) Thursday, March 21 Oakland 80, Kentucky 76 Saturday, March 23 vs. NC State (NCAA Tournament)

NC State basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are NC State's last five results. For the Wolfpack's full schedule this season, click here.

Date Opponent Wednesday, March 13 NC State 83, Syracuse 65 (ACC Tournament) Thursday, March 14 NC State 74, Duke 69 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 15 NC State 73, Virginia 65 (OT) (ACC Tournament) Saturday, March 16 NC State 84, North Carolina 76 (ACC) Friday, March 21 NC State 80, Texas Tech 67 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 vs. Oakland (NCAA Tournament)

