Oakland basketball tickets in NCAA tournament second round: Prices, how to buy

Who doesn't love a Cinderella story? With Oakland basketball making an unlikely NCAA tournament run, some fans willing to make the relatively short road trip from Metro Detroit to Pittsburgh may be scrambling to secure last-minute tickets.

Oakland's kept their season alive for another game after pulling a shocking upset over Kentucky, 80-76, on Thursday to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. The 14-seed Golden Grizzlies (24-11) face 11-seed N.C. State with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line after the Wolfpack upset Texas Tech late Thursday.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jack Gohlke (3) celebrates shooting a 3-pointer in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

IMPORTANT BACK STORY: Oakland basketball shows 'we belong here.' Surging N.C. State is next for Sweet 16 berth.

It is an unlikely matchup that shows the best of what March Madness can bring. Oakland stunned one of the biggest names in college basketball thanks to a scorching game from newly-minted March hero, Jack Gohlke, who drained 10 3s en route to a 32-point night, and a double-double from Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend.

Now, Greg Kampe's squad has to face one of the hottest teams in the country in N.C. State, who won five games in five days in the ACC tournament to make the field with an automatic bid, then handily beat Texas Tech, 80-67, in the first round.

Here is the ticket information and prices for Oakland's second-round matchup in the 2024 NCAA tournament.

Oakland tickets for 2024 NCAA tournament second round

StubHub: The cheapest Saturday pass is $83, and tickets in the 100-level start at $127. There are tickets available for nearly every section of PPG Paints Arena.

SeatGeek: The cheapest Saturday pass is $85, and tickets in the 100-level start at $120. Nearly all sections have tickets available.

Note: A Saturday pass will allow you to watch both NCAA tournament games in Pittsburgh Saturday. In addition to Oakland-N.C. State, 3-seed Creighton and 11-seed Oregon will play for a trip to the Sweet 16 following the Golden Grizzlies game.

Oakland vs. N.C. State game time

MARCH LEGEND: Jack Gohlke joins ESPN's Pat McAfee after Oakland's historic March Madness win over Kentucky

Date: Saturday, March 23.

Time: 7:10 p.m.

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

TV channel: TBS/truTV.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oakland second round NCAA tournament tickets: Prices, how to buy