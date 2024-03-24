Oakland basketball loses to NC State, 79-73, in OT in NCAA tournament

PITTSBURGH — All good things must come to an end. Oakland basketball's magical run did just that on Saturday.

The 14-seed Golden Grizzlies fell to 11-seed N.C. State, 79-73 in overtime at PPG Paints Arena in the second round of the NCAA tournament, just 48 hours after becoming the early darlings of the tournament by knocking off 3-seed Kentucky.

But Trey Townsend and Jack Gohlke stole the show in the second half. Townsend, the Horizon League Player of the Year, finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds, while Gohlke scored 22 points and eight rebounds as he made six of 17 3-pointers.

Bonus basketball

Townsend got the scoring started when he split a pair of free throws, but there was DJ Burns Jr. on the other end making a finger roll layup.

After a pair of Townsend free throws gave Oakland the lead 69-68, Burns got an offensive rebound on a missed 3-pointer from the short corner and his putback gave N.C. State a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

After a turnover on a pass from DQ Cole to Townsend, DJ Horne made a mid-range jumper with 1:33 to go up three. Blake Lampman responded with a free throw to get back within two, but Jayden Taylor hit the dagger 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:13 left to go up five.

Mar 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe calls to his team during the first half of the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Burns made four straight free throws to go up 79-70 with 17 seconds to play, before Cole made a 3-pointer to get Oakland back within six with 13 seconds to play.

The Grizzlies forced a turnover, but Gohlke missed his third straight 3-pointer short as the clock struck midnight on Oakland's run.

The final minutes (we thought)

Oakland, which trailed for the first 37 minutes of the game, was down by four with less than 4 minutes to go when Gohlke caught the ball on the left wing and his pump fake made the defender fall, before he casually drilled his sixth 3-pointer of the game.

On the next possession Townsend completed a three-point play to give Oakland its the first lead, 63-61.

Oakland still was up one when N.C. State's Michael O’Connell hit a scooping lefty layup plus a foul, then got the free throw to fall to go up two with 55.6 left.

Gohlke was fouled without the ball 15 seconds later and made a pair of free throws to tie the game at with 41.7 seconds to play.

After an N.C. State miss, Oakland tried to draw up one final look but turned it over with 1.7 seconds left and a half-court heave by the Wolfpack missed.

Mar 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jack Gohlke (3) shoots the ball against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Michael O'Connell (12) during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Absorbing first punch

Like Thursday night, it was a slow start for the Golden Grizzlies, who missed seven of their first eight shots.

Horne needed no such time heating up. He made a transition layup to open the game, then knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing, then a floater to score the Wolfpack's first seven, before Burns got involved with a lefty hook down low to go up 9-2.

Chris Conway added a put-back slam before Gohlke — who got a standing ovation when he checked in — made his first 3-pointer from the right wing on his first shot attempt of the game to get OU back within two.

That was the only shot attempt he could get off the first 12 minutes of the game as N.C. State took turns switching defenders from Casey Morsell to Michael O'Connell to Taylor, who face-guarded Gohlke as he ran around screen after screen.

By the time he took another 3-point try, it came up short and the Wolfpack went back the other way in transition and got a bucket from Taylor to go up 26-17 and bring the contingent of fans wearing red to their feet.

In the meantime, Lampman drilled a pair of 3-pointers to keep OU within striking distance.

Oakland would continue to chip away. Conway stopped the bleeding with a turnaround bucket and then at long last Gohlke was able to get going. He used a pump fake to get a clean look from the top of the key and drill a 3-pointer, then after a scooping layup by Mohamed Diarra, Gohlke made another long ball as he came off a curl from the right wing and hit a fading 3-pointer to get Oakland back within three, 28-25.

Mar 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward DJ Burns Jr. (30) drives to the basket against Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Tuburu Naivalurua (12) during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

N.C. State led, 32-29, at halftime after making just two of its final 12 field goals, but the Wolfpack had a 20-12 lead on points in the paint.

Two-man show

Oakland made a concerted effort to feed Townsend to open the second half on four straight possessions.

After a miss on the first trip down and spitting a pair of free throws on the second, Townsend made a righty hook from the left block and then put the ball on the deck and blew-by Burns for a layup to get Oakland back within two, 36-34.

After a Burns turnover, OU had a chance to take its first lead of the game on a Gohlke 3-pointer, but it missed wide and he did not get the foul call he was looking for. On the other end Burns answered with a spinning layup and Morsell knocked down a transition 3-pointer and just like that, N.C. State's lead was back to seven.

Townsend responded with a three-point play before, finally, Gohlke got involved once more. After the Grizzlies forced a loose ball turnover, Lampman picked the ball up in transition and gave the handoff to Gohlke who drilled the long ball from one step inside the logo.

On the next possession Townsend finished a layup down low and for the first time since the game was scoreless, OU was tied, 42-42.

N.C. State would get back-to-back long balls of its own when Burns passed out of a triple team and found Morsell in t he right wing and then O'Connell nailed one from the same spot to go up 51-45 midway through the half.

Mar 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Trey Townsend (4) shoots the ball against North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Ben Middlebrooks (34) during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Townsend sandwiched a 3-pointer from the left wing and a hook shot around a Burns layup to get OU back within three, then, after Diarra nailed a pointer from the corner directly in front of his bench, Gohlke made another 3, this time while he was fouled, and the free throw pulled OU within two with just more than 6 minutes to play.

N.C. State would call a timeout and with less than 2 seconds on the shot clock O'Connell drilled a long ball from the left wing to put N.C. State up five, before Townsend answered with a 3-pointer from the same spot to make it 59-57 going into the final media timeout.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oakland basketball loses to NC State, 79-73, in OT in NCAA tournament