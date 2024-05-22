Oakland Ballers win first-ever game

(KRON) — The Oakland Ballers trekked up to Flathead Valley, Montana for their first game in organization history and came out victorious on Tuesday night.

Oakland beat the Glacier Ridge Rangers 7-6. Back in Oakland, fans gathered at The Athletic Club to watch.

The team’s first-ever run came on the second batter of the game. After leadoff hitter Payton Harden reached base on an error, right fielder Austin Davis drove him in with a double.

Giants rookie Jung Hoo Lee to have season-ending surgery on shoulder

Davis was the team’s standout on offense, knocking five hits in six at-bats and driving in four runs. The Ballers acquired Davis from the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League. He played college baseball for West Virginia and TCU.

Designated hitter Dondrei Hubbard hit the Ballers’ first home run in the seventh inning.

Abraham De Leon started the game for the Ballers and pitched three innings. The team used three relievers to shut down Glacier.

The Ballers were created to give Oakland a baseball team of its own after the A’s announced their intentions to leave.

The Ballers will play games in Montana every day for the rest of the week. Their home opener will be on June 4 at Raimondi Park.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.