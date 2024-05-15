Oakland Ballers want old Coliseum seats to install at Raimondi Park

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers baseball team want to buy the unused seats at the Oakland Coliseum, to install on the new baseball field being built at Raimondi Park.

The Ballers have formally asked the Coliseum Joint Powers Authority for the right to buy about 5,000 bleacher seats.

The seats were used when the Raiders played at the Coliseum, and have been sitting unused in the parking lot of the stadium since the team moved to Las Vegas.

If the purchase is approved, the Ballers would install them for the 2025 season, as part of an expansion to the facility they're building in West Oakland.

