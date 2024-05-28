Oakland Ballers sell out home opener

The Oakland Ballers released renderings of a renovated Ballers baseball park. May 1, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers, The Town’s newest professional baseball team, announced on Tuesday that tickets to its upcoming home opener have sold out, "due to overwhelming demand by fans."

The inaugural home game on June 4 will be played at the team’s Raimondi Park in West Oakland with the B's set to face the Yolo High Wheelers from Davis.

Raimondi Park was undergoing finishing touches for the debut, the team said, with a capacity crowd of 4,000 expected. Most of the stands were already in place, a Ballers' spokesperson told KTVU.

The Pioneer League expansion team said the sell-out marked "an incredible milestone for the Oakland Ballers and all Oakland sports fans." In its post on X, the team went on to say, "The overwhelming demand for tickets reflects the excitement surrounding our team and its debut at Raimondi Park."

The Ballers had their season opener on the road on May 21 in Montana against the Glacier Range Riders with a 7-6 victory.

The B's finished their six-game series against the Glaciers with two wins and four losses.

Last week, team co-founder Paul Freedman noted on social media, "We are the only team, to our knowledge, that has the name of our City on the backs of both our home and away jerseys."

Freedman reposted a photo of outfielder Payton Harden on the field, with a clear view of the back of his jersey, along with the caption: "We always put Oakland on our backs, and we always know Oakland has our back."

The Ballers emerged in response to the impending departure of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas. The new team was launched with promises to honor Oakland’s deep roots in baseball and the loyalty of its fans.

The minor league team said that those hoping to make it to the home opener should keep an eye out for additional tickets that may become available, as previously reserved group packages are released as individual tickets.

"We invite fans to join us not just for our sold-out opener, but for all of our opening week games," Freedman said, "so we can continue to show the world how we do it in Oakland."

