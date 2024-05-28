Oakland B’s inaugural home opener tickets sold out

(KRON) – The city of Oakland is not allowing the city’s sports culture to die, despite three major franchises exiting. The Oakland Ballers’ inaugural home opener has completely sold out, the team announced on Tuesday.

Co-founder of the Oakland Ballers Paul Freedman said, “The overwhelming demand for tickets reflects the excitement surrounding our team and its debut at Raimondi Park. As we put the final touches on our beloved Raimondi Park, we’re not just preparing for a game—we’re embracing a legacy. Raimondi Park has a storied history of producing baseball stars, and we’re honored to revive that tradition in the heart of Oakland. We invite fans to join us not just for our sold-out opener, but for all of our opening week games so we can continue to show the world how we do it in Oakland.”

According to the B’s, the team has invested over $1.6 million to reinvigorate the ballpark, including new dugouts, a batter’s eye, netting, fencing, and a backstop.

The inaugural game is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4 at Raimondi Park.

