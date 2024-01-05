Oakland 100, UWM 95: Colossal level of foul calls leads to Panthers demise on the road

Oakland forward Chris Conway (23) fouls Milwaukee guard Angelo Stuart (5) during the second half of their game on Saturday February 11, 2023 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wis.

The UW-Milwaukee Panthers kept chipping away and chipping away on offense, but when you can’t get stops on the other end, it’s hard to complete any comeback.

Time and time again, the Panthers put together a string of baskets to chip into the Oakland Grizzlies’ lead on Thursday night in Rochester, Michigan.

And time and time again, they couldn’t quite get over the hump because the Grizzlies were able to get to the free throw line at will.

The result? For the first time since 2017, Milwaukee allowed its opponent to reach the century mark for points in a 100-95 loss to Oakland.

The loss snapped the Panthers' win streak at three games and dropped them to 2-2 in Horizon League play.

The teams were called for a combined 49 fouls. Thirty-two were called in the second half as the teams combined to shoot 54 free throws. Oakland attempted 39 free throws for the night, making 30. Trey Townsend hit 12 of 14 en route to a game-leading 28 points for the Grizzlies. Milwaukee shot 35 free throws, making 26.

The Panthers inability to defend without fouling was ultimately their undoing. The Grizzlies shot 47.1% from the field for the game and hit 8 of 21 three-point attempts (38.1%) – certainly above-average offensive numbers but not ones typically conducive to scoring in triple digits.

“We scored 60 in the second half and gave up 60,” Panthers head coach Bart Lundy said. “It was both ways. We shot 35. Almost 75 free throws between the two teams. There was a lot going on inside that I thought we walled up pretty good and still got a foul call.”

The Panthers weren’t without their chances.

Oakland opened up an eight-point lead with a three-pointer by Blake Lampman immediately out of halftime. Milwaukee drew within one point two minutes later.

Not long after, the Grizzlies’ lead was back up to 10 after scoring on five of six possessions. The Panthers got within one possession again at the 10:21 mark on a pair of Faizon Fields free throws, but the Grizzlies scored eight points over the next three trips down the court to go back up by double digits.

Milwaukee got within two points again three times as it took advantage of Oakland being in foul trouble but yet again found itself down by 10 with four minutes to play at 88-78.

Another late flurry gave the Panthers a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Kentrell Pullian’s deep three trailing 98-95 rimmed out with 2.9 seconds to play. Oakland pulled down the rebound and salted the game away for good with two free throws.

Six different Panthers scored in double figures, led by 21 points from Pullian. Faizon Fields had 17 points and 12 rebounds, including six on offense that played a key role in 19 second-chance points for Milwaukee. BJ Freeman added 15 points.

Ultimately, the Panthers missed Aaron Franklin, who broke his wrist in practice last week, on defense. Franklin was recruited to Milwaukee in the off-season largely because the coaching staff felt he would be a good matchup for Townsend and Cleveland State’s Tristan Enaruna.

Without Franklin available, Lundy felt the Panthers would need Darius Duffy’s presence to play a big role on defense Thursday, but early foul trouble for the forward made it difficult to match up with the Grizzlies physicality.

“Duff got in foul trouble early and that changed the game for us,” Lundy said. “They’re big in the paint and like to throw it in there, and you can’t really double because of their shooters. We just got to find a way to get stops. We’re getting baskets but not stops.”

That’s the story right now for the Panthers, who have held only one Division-I opponent under one point per possession this season. If they are going to ultimately live up to their preseason expectations – winning the Horizon League and going to the NCAA Tournament, namely – it must improve defensively, where they rate as one of the 10 worst teams in the country at the moment.

“Early when we weren't playing well, it’s because we weren't playing the right way," Lundy said. "The last five games, aside from some struggles versus Longwood, before tonight we were guarding much better. We were guarding good offensive teams. I thought we were guarding better.

“Tonight they hurt us a couple times but it was really the free throws. The free throw line beat us tonight.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Oakland basketball beats UWM, 100-95, in foul-fest