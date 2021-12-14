Oakie Salave’a, American Samoa native and son of Buffs great, commits to Colorado

From 1988-89, Okland Salave’a was a prominent defensive lineman for the Buffaloes. He was also a teammate and friend of the late Colorado QB Sal Aunese.

The Salave’a legacy is now set to continue with his son, Oakie, becoming the newest member of the Buffaloes’ class of 2022 on Monday.

Like his father, Oakie Salave’a is an American Samoa native. While it’s still unclear what position the younger Salave’a will play at CU, he is currently the highest-rated American Samoa prospect according to 247Sports.

Salave’a, who stands 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, has hopes to play quarterback at Colorado and dawn Aunese’s No. 8, but it’s likely he will play safety (h/t BuffZone’s Brian Howell).

The three-star prospect had originally committed to San Diego State in June. He decided to de-commit from the Aztecs, however, and will now follow in his father’s footsteps. Arizona, Utah and Hawai’i had also been recruiting Salave’a.

Football runs deep in the family as Oakie’s uncle and Okland’s younger brother, Joe, played collegiately at Arizona and spent eight seasons in the NFL. Joe Salave’a is now the defensive line coach at Oregon.

