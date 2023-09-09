Oakdale football's Big 3 shine in win over Allegany

Sep. 9—Tired of simply terrorizing opposing offenses, like he did throughout Oakdale football's 41-24 victory over visiting Allegany on a hot and steamy Saturday afternoon, star defensive end Dom Nichols asked coach Kurt Stein when he was going to start running some trick plays for him on offense.

"I teased him that he couldn't throw," Stein said. "He picked up a football and threw it 50 yards. I was like, 'Alright, we'll put something in for ya.'"

In the first minute of the second quarter, with the Bears already leading by two touchdowns, the moment arrived for the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Nichols to come across the formation, take a handoff from quarterback Evan Austin and then heave a pass deep for 6-foot-3, 205-pound star receiver Hunter Thompson.