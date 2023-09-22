Oak Ridge High School cross country teams aim for state meet

Last October, both the boys and the girls cross country teams at Oak Ridge High School qualified for the TSSAA AAA State Cross Country Meet for the first time in Ed Wright’s tenure as head coach.

This year, the girls team brings a good deal more experience into the season, since seven of the top eight runners returned, while the boys graduated four of their top runners and have to rely on the talent of solid sophomore and freshman classes.

Still, Wright says that the standard remains the same for this storied program, which has 14 state titles to its credit: qualify for the state meet and be a factor in the race.

Here’s a look at the 2023 squads:

Leading Girls

Dylan Job (10th) – As a freshman, Job finished sixth at the AAA state meet in 2022 with a personal record time of 19:03. Wright says she dealt with some knee pain during track, which limited her performances during the outdoor season, but he’s “looking for her to rebound with a great xc season.” Job had the best freshman performance of any ORHS cross country runner since Mariah Zawisza’s sixth place finish in 2009.

Dylan Job runs with the Oak Ridge Wildcats cross country team.

Kate Laffoon (12th) – The team co-captain has put in a lot of miles this summer in just her second year of cross country running and is confident and competitive. Laffoon “gets along well with everyone, but has an edge to her when it comes to competing – I love that about her,” Wright said. She finished 25th at the Region and 144th at the state meet but looks to dramatically improve on those finishes this year.

Emily Edwards (11th) – The middle-distance specialist comes off a successful track season that included a PR of 2:25.96 for 800 meters and an eighth-place finish at the Section 1 Championship. Wright observes that she “tends to settle at times and not be aggressive, but when she is competitive and aggressive, the sky is the limit. I think she can run whatever she wants when she unloads the tank.”

Odelia Kneiser (11th) – Another co-captain, she has willed herself into becoming a varsity runner in both cross country and track, including a huge breakthrough 1600m last spring (5:50.99). Wright says that “she has been focused on running with Emily and Kate in workouts and it will show once we start racing in September.”

All four of those girls along with co-captain Lily Hartman and Karen Molina experienced the thrill of qualifying for state on the strength of Molina’s tie-breaker last year and are looking to continue that trend this fall. Since cross country team scoring relies on the top five runners, Wright is clear about what needs to happen with those two or someone else: close the gap between themselves and the front four because Bearden and Karns have upped their game and are looking strong enough to challenge the Lady Cats this year.

Leading Boys

Mason Greenhalgh (10th) – Wright says, “He has been absolutely killing workouts, and he races with guts.” Greenhalgh comes off a solid freshman track season, running PRs of 53.98 for 400m and 2:02.08 for 800m, and looks like the No. 1 runner this fall for the 'Cats. Greenhalgh races very aggressively for a sophomore.

Mason Greenhalgh looks like the #1 runner for the Oak Ridge Wildcats cross country team in 2023.

Rhett Hovater (10th) – Last year’s top ORHS freshman with finishes of 18th at the Region and 75th at State, he missed training time this summer with an injury but has worked hard to stay in the front group in workouts. Wright feels like he will improve on his 17:19 from last year.

Nolan Riden (9th) – After just one season at Jefferson Middle School, the freshman has jumped into the front group of Oak Ridge runners. Wright says that like most freshmen, “he will have some growing pains, but I look for him to stay in our top four the entire season.”

Evan Biewer (10th) – The younger brother of last year’s top runner, Jack Biewer, who now runs at Rhodes, Evan has struggled some this summer. Wright says that it’s critical for him to round into shape by the time the team gets to October. Still, he has Region and State experience and can help the 'Cats’ team finish.

Filling in the other varsity spots are seniors Carson Brady and Ini Abiodun-Adeniyi, who, Wright says, have made strides from last season: “Ini has shown some leadership this summer and Carson ran a gutsy time trial last Thursday. “These two could be the deciding factor as the team once again faces Farragut and HVA in Region competition.”

Allen Etheridge is the Oak Ridge High School assistant athletic director and sports information director.

Oak Ridge High School cross country schedule, 2023

Oak Ridge High School cross country runner Karen Molina

Oak Ridge High School boys cross country team, 2023

Oak Ridge High School girls cross country team, 2023

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Oak Ridge High School cross country teams aim for TSSAA state meet