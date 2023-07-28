Oak Ridge High football season ahead: New program, new direction

Friday night: Oak Ridge High School Wildcats scrimmage against Fulton High at 6 p.m. at Blankenship Field.

Details matter: Derek Rang starts his inaugural season at Oak Ridge with a long record of success, highlighted by an 86-29 record and a 2016 Class 1-A state title at Dresden. Have a conversation with the even-tempered Oak Ridge High School math teacher and you’ll note his recall of detail: statistics, numbers, plays. The highly focused but affable coach has a plan: from the Boys and Girls Club and middle school feeder programs to a wholesale weightroom renovation to a reconstituted coaching staff, Rang’s focus on the small stuff serves the big stuff - wins.

The first step: Quarterback Development. Rang says he’s absolutely committed to “winning the quarterback development part of the game.” This past summer he had his quarterbacks go to “Quarterback School,” spending as much time in the film room, doing board work, and doing drills as they did lifting and running. Because the modern high school game moves so fast and requires more strength and power across the board year after year, the QB needs to be able to make many in-game decisions almost automatically, without really thinking. In an offense that depends on the passing game, a QB must be comfortable with each play, know where to go, how to shift protection, how to make quick decisions. Look for QB development from the feeder level through senior year to be a signature of Oak Ridge football.

The coaching staff

Rang says that his new coaching staff is “a good mix of old-heads and younger and enthusiastic guys who bring tons of football knowledge to the program.” Rang recognized early on that it’s “important to have guys with deep Oak Ridge connections, who take great provide in the tradition of Oak Ridge athletics, who coach in the community they played in,” so his staff includes six former Wildcat players: James Branson (2006), Ricky Chitwood (2015), Zach Kassner (2015), Mike Kelly (1981), Ted Mitchell (2015), and Eric Thomas (1986). Here’s a look at the 2023 ORHS Wildcat football staff:

Derek Rang

Derek Rang - head coach and offensive coordinator. Rang will call offensive plays and run a spread offense with a high proportion of throws to runs. Rang was a three-time state champion at Maryville High School and brings that championship mentality to his coaching.

David Hawkins - defensive coordinator. A longtime defensive coordinator with years of experience as a coordinator at Powell and Farragut. Hawkins is a retired middle school teacher.

Rusty Partin - quarterbacks and running backs coach. A jack of all trades with expertise in offense. He will work with Rang on offensive game planning. Partin is a special education teacher at ORHS.

Ted Mitchell - receivers/defensive backs. The ORHS grad also coaches Wildcat hoops. He’s a teacher assistant at Jefferson Middle School.

James Branson - tight ends and freshman head coach. The longtime RMS teacher and coach begins his second year coaching for his alma mater. He’s a social studies teacher at ORHS.

Kevin Day - offensive line and strength and conditioning coach. Day focuses on the overall strength and conditioning program, but also coordinates the run game. Day is a wellness teacher and is weightroom coordinator at ORHS.

Zach Kassner - offensive line and freshmen. The ORHS grad begins his first season coaching for the Cats. He’s a teacher assistant in the special education department at ORHS.

Vonce Henderson - receivers and defensive pass game coordinator. Henderson is a personal trainer at Next Level Performance.

Eric Thomas - secondary and safety coach. The former Wildcat and Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket star enters his first season back at Blankenship. Thomas is a retired FBI special agent who works at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Leterin “Bam” Thomas - linebackers and freshmen. Thomas is a brand-new face for the Wildcats coaching staff. He is a personal trainer in Knoxville.

Ricky Chitwood - defensive line. The former Wildcat linebacker starts his second year coaching for the 'Cats. He’s the in-school suspension teacher at ORHS.

Mike Kelly - kicker. After taking over the kicking game from the legendary Barry Saunders last year, Kelly begins year two coaching for the 'Cats. Kelly is a fixture at ORHS athletic events and is a Realtor with Betsy Coleman Realty.

The Oak Ridge Wildcats practicing Tuesday.

Future weightroom: Rang and Day envision a complete overhaul of the weightroom, which was last renovated circa 2006-2007. A new, modern weightroom that takes advantage of the advances in sports science and adds turf, bands, and specialty bars to the standard weightroom kit doesn’t come cheap at $100,000, but Rang sees the investment as worthwhile, not only for the football program, but also for all the other athletic programs, particularly the ORHS girls’ teams.

Player development: Head coaches in all sports need to build strong relationships with developmental programs, and it’s critical to a championship football program. Rang has already added one-day camps for middle-schoolers. Additionally, he’s worked to bridge to the Boys and Girls Club programs through ORHS legend Shawn Summers and Executive Director Erin Webb, with a goal of creating a streamlined, coherent approach to football in the Atomic City.

Allen Etheridge is assistant athletic director at Oak Ridge High School.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Oak Ridge High football season ahead: New program, new direction