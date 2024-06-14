Oak Hills hires former Harrison coach Shawn Sowders to lead baseball team

Oak Hills High School has announced that former Harrison baseball coach Shawn Sowders is taking over the Highlanders' program.

He most recently spent a year as the pitching coach at Edgewood but is most known for his time leading the Wildcats. Sowders won 231 games, six Southwest Ohio Conference championships, three sectional titles and one district crown in 14 years at Harrison. He is a seven-time SWOC Coach of the Year and saw 125 program graduates play baseball in college.

Sowders takes over for Oak Hills graduate Ron Murphy, who filled the position on an interim role. Murphy was named the Greater Miami Conference Coach of the Year in his lone season as the Highlanders went 15-11.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Shawn Sowders takes over as Oak Hills baseball coach