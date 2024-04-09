Oak Hill Middle School principal to step back in the ring

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Oak Hill Middle School Principal Chad Quesenberry is stepping back into the wrestling ring to defend the honor of West Virginia and the Oak Hill Red Devils against a professional “tormentor” from Pittsburgh, Penn.

Quesenberry and his friend, famous former pro wrestler Heath Slater, raised thousands of dollars to benefit local students by hosting a charity wrestling event at OHMS late last year.

On Friday, April 12, 2024, “Principal Chad” and Slater will again take on Shane Douglas, a wrestler from Pennsylvania who often sends inflammatory texts to Principal Chad about West Virginia’s sports teams.

These species can be hunted year-round in West Virginia

The wrestlers will challenge each other in the ring to raise money for OHMS.

“We’re planning some stuff for our 8th grade field trip, so this (charity fundraiser) will help cover that,” said Principal Quesenberry. “And, as far as me not learning a lesson, I got in there, got a little physical, and couldn’t’ move my head for a few days, and, apparently, now I’m in an eight-man tag team match on this one.”

The first wrestling match was extremely popular with OHMS students and the community, and the principal said he hopes the upcoming match will also draw a crowd.

William “Bill” Huff celebrates his 100th birthday

The event begins Friday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Oak Hill Middle School with a meet-and-greet.

All proceeds benefit school-based charities.







For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.