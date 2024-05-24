Oak Hill falls in Region 3 baseball opener

May 23—CHARLESTON — George Washington's Bryson Hoff has been effective throughout his senior season for coach Mike Davis.

Hoff is GW's top pitcher in the rotation and proved why Tuesday evening in game one of the Class AAA Region 3 championship series against Oak Hill.

The WVU commit pitched six innings, struck out 12 batters and allowed one hit and walk in GW's 9-2 victory over the Red Devils.

George Washington has the high ground in this best of three series against Oak Hill. Game 2 is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Oak Hill.

