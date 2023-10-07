Oak Harbor likes new surroundings in NBC

Welcome to the Northern Buckeye Conference.

Oak Harbor shut out longtime rival Genoa 21-0 in conference play to remain unbeaten Friday night. Jaqui Hayward rushed for one score and caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Mike LaLonde in the fourth quarter.

"This means we're bringing the trophy back to Oak Harbor," Hayward said. "Making a statement we're a team you have to get through. Proving to everyone we're a team to compete with and a great group. We know what's at stake.

"One day at a time. We want to make the playoffs and win the conference championship. Just keep going, get better every day. It starts Saturday morning."

Three consecutive wins in the Celestial Bowl allow a team to retire a Celestial Ball Trophy. Genoa won the last two regular season matchups, although the Rockets eliminated the Comets in the first round of the postseason last year.

Hayward scored from 1 yard out and Oak Harbor led 7-0 at the half. Ethan Stokes caught a 56-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter as a defensive back fell down and Stokes outran the rest.

"We played a complete game," Oak Harbor coach Mike May said. "We ran it well. We got it to our skill players and we were efficient. We got the ball to Jaqui in different ways, receiver, running back, Wildcat. The offensive coaches had a great game plan."

Hayward had 151 yards on 20 carries and 72 yards on six receptions. Dalton Witter rushed for 94 yards on 21 tries and LaLonde completed 12 of 14 passes for 175 yards.

Oak Harbor rushed for 245 yards on 43 carries and had 430 yards on 60 plays. Genoa (6-2, 4-1) rushed for 103 yards on 34 tries and had 170 yards on 50 plays.

"The entire offensive and defensive lines were key," May said. "They controlled the line of scrimmage. We didn't give up big plays. We pride ourselves running to the football. Genoa's scored on big plays all year."

Aidan Antry had 97 yards on 24 carries and Aiden Brunkhorst completed 7 of 16 passes for 67 yards for Genoa.

"It's a huge rivalry and playing for the trophy it's always big," May said. "We had the best week of practice we've had all season, the focus. The kids wanted this one."

