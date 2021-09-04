Oak Grove throttles Ragsdale, 35-6

Sep. 4—JAMESTOWN — Oak Grove went about business in a straightforward manner and shut down Ragsdale 35-6 on Friday at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium.

The Grizzlies (2-1) built a 22-0 halftime lead on the strength of a defense that helped keep play in Ragsdale (1-1) territory for much of the first half, and after Ragsdale finally got in the board in the third quarter, put the game away with two methodical touchdown drives in the fourth.

Junior linebacker Chase Robertson set the tone by returning a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter and the Grizzlies enjoyed a short field for the remainder of the half.

Sophomore quarterback Connor Creech ran for one touchdown and passed for another, and Talib Tuttle and Kaden Hart burst over on short touchdown runs.

Tuttle's 2-yard score was at the end of a drive that was set up by a short punt downed at the Ragsdale 44. Creech covered most of the yardage by passing before Talib covered the last three on two carries.

Hart scored at the end of a 31-yard drive in which he gained the entire yardage on six rushes.

Ragsdale's scoring drive was set up by a 28-yard punt return to the Oak Grove 30. Tiger quarterback Deshawn Cuyler covered about half of that yardage with a 15-yard run to the 9 and Fazion Ervin scored on the next play.

Creech's 2-yard score on an option play capped a 70-yard drive that was Oak Grove's longest of the night and was keyed by Creech's 28-yard run and his 20-yard pass to Yarborough, who later caught a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Creech finished with 108 yards passing and 32 rushing. Tuttle led the Grizzlies with 76 rushing and Hart had 39.

Cuyler threw for 103 yards, most of it on completions of 46 and 31 yards but the Tigers rushed for just 13 net.

OAK GROVE 35, RAGSDALE 6

Oak Grove 15 7 0 13 — 35

Ragsdale 0 0 6 0 — 6

First quarter

OG — Robertson 20 fumble return (Carpenter kick)

OG — Tuttle 2 run (Tuttle run)

Second quarter

OG — Hart 4 run (Carpenter kick)

Third quarter

R — Ervin 10 run (kick fail)

OG — Creech 2 run (Carpenter kick)

OG — Yarborough 31 pass from Creech (kick fail)