Oak Grove football coach Drew Causey recaps 55-14 playoff win over Biloxi
Oak Grove football coach Drew Causey analyzed Friday's 55-14 7A playoff win over Biloxi.
Oak Grove football coach Drew Causey analyzed Friday's 55-14 7A playoff win over Biloxi.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
The NBA in-season tournament was back in action Friday.
Johnson led all Wildcats players with 14 points as Arizona topped Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
College Football Playoff leaders continue to move closer to adjusting the postseason format in the wake of realignment.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
The CFP has found its new director and it's a bit of a stunner.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.
The punishment is in response to Michigan staff member Connor Stalions allegedly running an illegal in-person scouting operation.
Time for our latest fantasy hockey waiver wire adds, and Evan Berofsky has the best pickups for your roster.
Two fantasy-friendly teams will square off in Week 10, but which of them will put on the best performance? Jorge Martin and Scott Pianowski pick their sides.
There are two top-10 matchups on tap as Michigan visits Penn State and Georgia hosts Ole Miss.
Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, a light-hearted guy who loves to laugh and play jokes, is extremely serious when he steps into the Octagon.
Nick Freidel scored five points in the final 3.8 seconds of regulation to force OT vs. Kent State.
Jones was taken off the field on a backboard during the third quarter.
Brock Purdy and the 49ers have lost three in a row, and the critics will only get louder if the young QB doesn't respond against the first-place Jaguars.
If the Seminoles go undefeated and wins the ACC championship, it will get into the College Football Playoff. But should they?
There are some concerning developments regarding a number of individual players who can make or break the season for teams with considerable playoff aspirations, which we should already be raising as red flags.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The reigning National Player of the Year recorded the ninth 40-point game of her career Thursday night, which matches an NCAA mark over the past 25 seasons.