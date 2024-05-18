Oak Creek charity baseball game, cancer survivor recognized

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek High School hosted the annual "Knight for a Cause" charity baseball game on Saturday, May 18.

This year's game supported Matt Bautch, an OCHS graduate and Wisconsin baseball champion who recently beat Stage 3 cancer. Bautch threw out the first pitch.

"It means a lot to me," he said. "It definitely kind of hit me that it's hopefully over for now, and I'm excited to be here."

"Knight for a Cause" charity baseball game benefits Matt Bautch (center)

Friends and family showed up to support Bautch and his family.

"It wasn't long ago we didn't even know if he would be here to do this pitch today," Steve Bautch, Matt's dad, said.

There was also a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle to win front-row tickets to a Milwaukee Brewers game. Concession sales and raffle ticket purchases will help pay medical bills and support Matt's recovery.