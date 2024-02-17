O’Shaquie Foster targeting titleholders, big names at 130 pounds after victory

Junior lightweight titleholder O’Shaquie Foster had a difficult time making the 130-pound limit going into his split decision victory over Abraham Nova on Friday in New York, which could mean he’s not long for the division.

However, he said he has some business to take care of first. He wants at least a few more big fights at 130 before he makes the move to 135.

“I’ll eventually be going to 135,” he said after his victory. “But I’m going to try to get a couple more fights at 130. Like I said I’m going to try to hire a nutritionist to do it better next time. It definitely affected my energy in the fight.”

So what potential opponents does he have in mind?

The WBC champion is targeting fellow beltholders Lamont Roach (WBA) and Emanuel Navarrete (WBO), as well as some other big names in the division.

“I’ll take the winner of Liam Wilson [and Oscar Valdez on March 29],” he said, per Fight Hub TV. “Or if we can get Lamont Roach. I know [Emanuel] Navarrete is going to 135 … but if he comes back, I’m willing to do that too.”

Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) could also be required to face relatively unknown WBC mandatory challenger Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov (21-1, 11 KOs) of Tajikistan soon.

Foster defeated Yaqubov by a one-sided decision in March 2022, after which Yaqubov has won three consecutive fights.

“If it’s mandatory and I have to, I’ll take it. It’s cool,” he said. “I beat the guy, Yaqubov. I’d rather fight a Wilson or Oscar Valdez. But if I have to, I’ll satisfy my mandatory.”

One titleholder that doesn’t appear to be in Foster’s plans is Joe Cordina (IBF). Foster expressed interest in facing Cordina but the British fighter said he wants to face an opponent against whom he could make more money.

“Man, they had their chance,” Foster said, referring to Cordina. “I was open for it. If it’s still available, I’m with it, but I ain’t going to be chasing nobody.”

Foster got off to a slow start against Nova (23-2, 16 KOs) in the second defense of the belt he won by outpointing Rey Vargas in February of last year but found his rhythm in the middle rounds and controlled the fight down the stretch.

He put Nova down with a left hook with about 20 seconds remaining in the fight to clinch the victory. Replays seemed to confirm Nova went down from the punch but he said he slipped.

Foster wasn’t buying that version of events.

“Oh man, he’s delusional,” he said. “It was a knockdown for sure. If I did stuff the right way, there would’ve been a lot of knockdowns. I was rushing stuff, I was trying to land too much power. It’s on me.”

Foster will have an opportunity to improve in a high profile fight soon.

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie