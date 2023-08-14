O’Neill makes first return to full practice since New Year’s Day injury

One of the more welcome sights of Kirk Cousins' summer came Sunday when right tackle Brian O'Neill took part in fully-padded 11-on-11 football for the first time since suffering a partially torn Achilles while trying to chase down Packers safety Darnell Savage 13 snaps into the Vikings' 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field on Jan. 1.

"I was excited, real excited," O'Neill said coming off the field. "I'm just trying to follow the plan they got for me. It's time to shake off some rust."

O'Neill, the NFL's fifth-highest paid right tackle at $18.5 million a year, is expected to see at least limited action in the joint practices with Tennessee on Wednesday and Thursday. That will be the first opportunity for Vikings fans to see O'Neill in pads in team drills this camp. Sunday's practice was moved up and closed to fans while Monday's practice is a walk-through.

"We're right on schedule," O'Neill said of his journey back. "[The trainers] are doing a great job. We're not there yet, but we will be."

Metellus addresses team

Cousins isn't the only veteran who has asked to talk to the entire team this training camp.

"Josh Metellus stood up and gave a great speech in the team meeting last [Tuesday]," said offensive lineman Blake Brandel. "Josh is a safety but his story is relatable to me because it's all about resiliency and confidence."

Metellus, a sixth-round pick in 2020, has established himself as the leader on special teams and is gaining momentum daily on defense as the third safety in coordinator Brian Flores' many three-safety packages.

"Josh is a great example to listen to and follow because he's had a journey that not a lot of people would have predicted," Brandel said. "Like he said, it's all about seizing opportunities."

Owning their special mistakes

Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels had plenty of reasons to be frowning as he recapped his group's dismal preseason debut at Seattle.

"After every practice and game, we talk in the room about seeking the truth," Daniels said. "The hard truth was we didn't live up to what our standard is, especially from a field position standpoint.

"We look to dominate that aspect of the game. We didn't do our part in that end. We had two holding penalties on kickoff return, we had a muffed punt that resulted in a touchdown. … The offense starting at the 12-yard line and inside the 15, that's a direct result of [special teams]."

Stealing from Mike T.

Defensive coordinator Flores fessed up when asked to elaborate on one of his popular sayings — "Every meal's not a banquet."

"That's from Mike T.; it's stolen," said Flores, speaking of Mike Tomlin, the Steelers coach and former Vikings defensive coordinator who brought Flores to Pittsburgh last season.

Tomlin used that saying to explain to his defensive linemen that a tipped ball can be as good a play as a sack. Flores jotted it down, something he did a lot while listening to Tomlin.

"With Mike T., every meeting, you get a nugget," Flores said. "I feel I'm pretty good in front of a room, but I was in there every day writing notes. It was a great experience."

Etc.

• Flores' defense continues to impress by forcing Cousins to hold the ball while searching for someone to throw to. Cousins and the offense, however, did score a touchdown on a fade route to Justin Jefferson during the red-zone portion of practice. The Nos. 2-3 defenses won their battles. Nick Mullens would have been sacked by the No. 2 defense while linebacker Wilson Huber intercepted Jaren Hall when the third-teamers competed.

• Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard did not practice Sunday after participating in Saturday's walk-through. Still out because of injuries Sunday were receivers Lucky Jackson, Garett Maag and Jalen Nailor, running back Kene Nwangwu, linebacker Brian Asamoah and defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy.

• The Vikings signed former Cardinals inside linebacker Tanner Vallejo and waived injured linebacker William Kwenkeu. Vallejo, 28, has played 84 NFL games, including two playoff games, with eight starts. The 2017 sixth-round pick of the Bills has played for Buffalo, Cleveland, Washington and Arizona, where he's been the past four seasons.

Staff writer Ben Goessling contributed to this report.