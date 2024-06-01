O’Neal, Minichello Named To SEC Community Service Team

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia track and field team members Gracie O’Neal and Marc Minichello have been named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, according to a recent league announcement.

O’Neal, a native of Chickamauga, Ga., is a member of the UGA Athletic Association's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and is the Co-President of the Special Olympics program at UGA. The college ministry leader at Athens Church has been a camp counselor for Fellowship of Christian Athletes and volunteered with the Learn, Play, Excel Program, which helped organize community service activities such as the "Hometown Heroes & Rivals" baseball game, "Ring Relays" to provide support and encouragement to Special Olympics athletes, "Girl Power Day" to empower elementary school girls and "MLK Day of Service" activities. O'Neal has also worked with a variety of programs providing nutritional information to students and the public in a multitude of ways. O'Neal continues to work on her Master's in Nutritional Sciences and is expected to graduate in May 2025.

Minichello, a native of West Pittston, Pa., is part of both the UGA Athletic Association's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) as well as the Leadership Academy. In addition to working with the Athens-Clarke County Mentor Program on activities such as Spooky Dawgs last Halloween, he also worked with the Special Olympics of Northeast Georgia as UGA student-athletes paired with Special Olympics athletes to provide support and encouragement. Minichello also volunteered his time for the Barnett Shoals Elementary School Fun Run. Minichello recently completed his Master's in Law.

Minichelllo and the other qualified Bulldogs will next compete at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 5-8.