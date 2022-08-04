O-Line Watch: What the Bears offensive line looked like on Day 7

The Bears offensive line remains a focal point during training camp as the team experiments with different first-team groupings.

There was some interesting development from Tuesday’s practice at the tackle position, where rookie Braxton Jones took all of the reps at left tackle while Riley Reiff and Larry Borom split time at right tackle.

That trend continued into the second padded practice on Wednesday, where Jones once again got every starting rep at left tackle with Reiff starting at right tackle and rotated with Borom. It’s the second straight practice that Borom hasn’t started the team drills at right tackle, but he has been rotating in.

Elsewhere, there was more shuffling within the interior of the offensive line. While Cody Whitehair remains a mainstay at left guard, the other interior positions saw their share of shuffling.

It was rookie Doug Kramer starting off with the first-team at center, but he rotated with Sam Mustipher throughout practice. Mustipher spent most of the offseason at right guard, but Lucas Patrick’s injury forced the Bears to kick him inside to center for the time being.

At right guard, it was once again veteran Michael Schofield getting the first crack at starting right guard while rookie Ja’Tyre Carter rotated in throughout practice.

The Bears have made it clear they’re not afraid to give their younger players opportunities, which we’ve seen throughout the start of the summer. And it certainly seems that Jones is making a strong impression.

List

11 takeaways from second padded practice at Bears training camp View 11 items

List

Live updates from the second padded practice of Bears training camp View 45 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire