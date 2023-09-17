O-line trouble and more: 3 concerns facing Kansas State football ahead of Big 12 opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kansas State football quarterback Will Howard admits that he was a bit stunned when Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis' 61-yard field goal attempt split the uprights, leading excited Tiger fans to rush the field in celebration

"You've got to give credit to that kid. He made a freaking 61-yard kick or whatever it was," Howard said following the Wildcats' 30-27 walk-off loss on the game's final play Saturday at Faurot Field. "That's a long ways.

"In my head I was thinking we were going to return that kick or take it to overtime. But a lot of missed opportunity on offense and all across the board, so we've got to just get back to the drawing board and learn from it."

If nothing else, the loss laid bare some issues for the Wildcats (2-1), who had breezed through their first two games against Southeast Missouri and Troy by a combined score of 87-13. And that will be the team's looking ahead to next Saturday's 7 p.m. Big 12 opener against Central Florida at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Missouri players and coaches celebrate after Harrison Mevis' game-winning field goal against Kansas State on Saturday at Faurot Field.

"I'm not disappointed at all in our players, and I thought we played hard," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "Just we've got to make more plays on defense, and we've got to capitalize on the opportunities we have on offense. We've got to grow from it, and we've got to learn from it.

"We've had adversity before here, and how are you going to respond to the adversity? That's what we talked about."

Here are three issues the Wildcats must address going forward:

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden catches a 47-yard touchdown pass from Brady Cook on the Tigers' first possession Saturday at Faurot Field.

Explosive plays, explosive plays, explosive plays

It started on Missouri's first possession, when the Tiger wide receiver Luther Burden got behind the secondary with no defender in sight on a post pattern resulting in a 47-yard touchdown toss from Brady Cook.

That was the first of three pass plays to three different receivers that went for more than 40 yards, and the Tigers had two others pick up 26-plus yards. Burden also hauled in a 26-yard strike from Cook in the fourth quarter to put Mizzou up 27-24.

"I saw more panic than I did confusion, honestly," Klieman said of the Wildcats' problems in the secondary. "We just struggled to settle in. Why did we struggle to settle in?

"Some of it is that they had a couple of good schemes that we hadn't prepared for, or I hadn't seen, that you have to apply rules and principles, and we didn't do a great job of that. And some of that is just us settling down and communicating better."

The Wildcats were much better against the run, holding the Tigers to 74 net rushing yards. But the one breakdown proved costly when Cody Schrader got free for 36 yards to set up Burden's second touchdown.

Offensive line remains inconsistent

At the start of the season, the Wildcats touted their depth and talent on the offensive line, which they hoped would offset the absence of starting right tackle Christian Duffie. Duffie, who had started 35 straight games, got hurt over the summer and missed all of training camp, plus now three straight games.

Carver Willis has started all three games at right tackle, but on several occasions the coaches have moved All-America left guard Cooper Beebe into that spot, with Hadley Panzer moving from right to left guard and Taylor Poitier stepping in at right guard.

With Beebe at tackle, it has shored up pass protection on that side, but the inside running game has suffered. It didn't help that Missouri brought constant pressure in the form of blitzes.

The good news is that Klieman indicated that Duffie's return is imminent.

"It's difficult when people are outnumbering your protection an awful lot," Klieman said. "I thought Will did a good job buying some time.

"But it'll be good to get Duff back next week and get another guy in there. Even if he's in limited role, he's going to give us a few more snaps."

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) catches a touchdown pass from Will Howard against Missouri on Saturday at Faurot Field.

Red-zone penalties a concern

It only came back to bite them once, but three penalties in the red zone should be a red flag for the Wildcats.

In the third quarter, with the game even at 17-17, K-State had to score three separate times in order to grab the lead. On the first one, Howard ran it in on first-and-goal from the Missouri 4-yard line, only to have it called back on a holding penalty.

The second score, a 7-yard pass to Jadon Jackson was negated by an offensive interference call that took the ball back to the 22-yard line. Front there, Howard hit Phillip Brooks for 19 yards to the 3, then completed a jump pass to Ben Sinnott for the score that finally put the Wildcats up 24-17.

Things did not turn out as well in the fourth quarter with K-State down 27-24 and facing third-and-goal from the Tiger 3. A delay of game call forced the Wildcats into a passing situation, and when Howard had to throw the ball away under pressure, they settled for a tying field goal.

"Whether we scored or not, we're really in four-down territory on third-and-3, and CK (offensive coordinator Collin Klein) and I are on the headset," Klieman said of the delay penalty. "We think we're going to get the play off and we don't, so we get backed up there and that causes us to kick the field goal."

