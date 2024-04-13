O.J. Simpson's Family Is Against Donating His Brain For CTE Research, Body To Be Cremated

O.J. Simpson's brain will reportedly not be donated to scientists for research work on brain disease.

After the legendary athlete died from prostate cancer on April 10 at age 76, reports emerged suggesting scientists had been putting in requests for his brain to be donated to see if the controversial former athlete suffered from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

O.J. Simpson's Family Gave A 'Hard No' To Scientists Asking To Study His Brain

According to the New York Post, a rep for Simpson's estate has shared that the late NFL legend's body would be cremated, including his brain. This means that the family is uninterested in calls being made by scientists for his brain to be donated for research to afford an investigation into whether he suffered from CTE.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a degenerative brain disease that affects many retired football players who suffered multiple concussions during their careers.

According to the news outlet, Simpson's longtime attorney and executor Malcolm LaVergne disclosed that he had signed off on the paperwork for his cremation and that the late football star's family gave a "hard no" to scientists asking to study his brain.

"With O.J., everything's wild, but I've been getting calls from medical centers that are doing CTE testing asking me for OJ's brain . . . that is not happening," LaVergne said.

The Athlete's Family Wants His Body Cremated

LaVergne further explained that Simpson's children have to sign off on the cremation papers.

The ex-running back's attorney also disclosed that he wants Simpson's four children to reach a "consensus" before things move forward, proposing that the cremation paperwork would tentatively be finalized on Monday.

"Tuesday is the predicted . . . day that he will actually be cremated," LaVergne told NYP. "That's what OJ wanted. Those are OJ's wishes, and that's what the kids are telling me."

O.J. Simpson Showed Signs Of Being 'Delusional'

According to the news outlet, a retired guard at a Nevada prison facility recently recounted his experiences watching the controversial football star during his 9-year stint at the facility.

The former guard at Lovelock Correctional Facility claimed that Simpson would sometimes wake up in his cell and wonder where he was.

"He'd wake up in the morning wondering what [his] tee time was for golf, and he's in a prison," Felix recounted.

He went on to propose that Simpson suffered from CTE indeed, adding that he was "very forgetful" and had incessant headaches often.

No Plans For O.J. Simpson's Funerals Yet

LaVergne said that plans for Simpson's funeral are still hanging in the air as there's nothing concrete on it yet.

"Right now, there's no specific plans for a funeral service," LaVergne noted. "There is, however, a possibility that there will be a celebration of life-type service at a later date and time, which will be limited to Mr. Simpson's close circle of friends and family."

Simpson passed away on April 10, following his battle with cancer, as announced on X (formerly Twitter) by his family.

They said, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family."

He Assured Fans He Was In 'Good' Health Before His Death

I’m from the Bay and I’m going with Bay!!! Lets go @49ers pic.twitter.com/MoO9TELc8B — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 11, 2024

In a video posted on February 11, Simpson briefly discussed his health struggles and his hope to return to the golf course.

"Hey, let me take a moment to say thank you to all the people who reached out to me," Simpson said in the short clip, which was filmed before the 2024 Super Bowl. "My health is good. I mean, I'm dealing with some issues, but hey, I think I'm just about over it, and I'll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks."

He added, "But it was very nice hearing from you and those good, positive words. Thank you."

After discussing his health, Simpson shared his thoughts on the Super Bowl with his fans. He predicted that the San Francisco 49ers would win the game. However, the team eventually lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Simpson was born and raised in San Francisco, California. He began his professional football career as a player for the Buffalo Bills in the late 1960s. He eventually joined the San Francisco 49ers before the 1978 season and played for the team until his retirement in 1982.