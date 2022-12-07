O.J. Simpson: USC Heisman Trophy profile

USC’s most famous Heisman Trophy winner became USC’s most infamous Heisman Trophy winner. Before that summer of 1994 when everything about Orenthal James Simpson’s life and reputation completely changed, he was a Monday Night Football announcer. He was an ever-present pitchman for various commercial brands. Simpson was a Black athlete corporate America loved. He was a smiling, pleasant face on national television who cultivated an easy-to-digest image.

It all started with his iconic, unforgettable cutback run against the UCLA Bruins in November of 1967. O.J. defeated that year’s Heisman winner, UCLA quarterback Gary Beban, in an epic 21-20 victory which sent USC to the 1968 Rose Bowl. The Trojans beat Indiana and won John McKay’s second national title.

During Heisman week, we look back at O.J.’s Heisman story at USC. The Trojans are about to win their eighth Heisman Trophy when Caleb Williams takes center stage at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York.

ADDING TO THE LEGACY

Oct 1967; South Bend, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans running back OJ Simpson (32) in action against the Notre Dame Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons

OJ Simpson won USC’s second Heisman Trophy in 1968.

HE WAS GREAT IN '68

All-American halfback O.J. Simpson (32), bursts into the end zone for six points against the Indiana Hoosiers, Jan. 1, 1968 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Simpson scored twice as USC won 14-3. Indiana defenders include Jim Sniadecki (83), Ken Kaczmarek (52), safety Mike Baughman (33), Nate Cunningham (22), Dave Kornowa and end Tom Bilunas (80) (AP Photo)

Simpson set an NCAA record with 334 carries in his final season, his 1968 journey which led to the Heisman in New York.

TRAILBLAZER

Oct 14, 1967; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back O.J. Simpson in action against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium. USC defeated Notre Dame 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Simpson attended City College of San Francisco for two seasons and was named a junior college All-American in 1966. He became the first of three Heisman winners to attend junior college.

JUICE IS LOOSE

Oct 14, 1967; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back O.J. Simpson in action against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium. USC defeated Notre Dame 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

O.J. transferred to USC in 1967 and finished sixth in NCAA 100 meter dash while also running the third leg on the world-record-setting 440-yard relay squad, en route to an NCAA title.

POWER AND SPEED, UNITED

Oct 1967; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back (32) O.J. Simpson in action against the Notre Dame Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. USC defeated Notre Dame 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Simpson led the nation in rushing yards with 1,543 and scored 13 touchdowns as USC had a 10-1 record and won the national title in 1967.

LOS ANGELES HEISMAN HYPE

Nov 18, 1967; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back O.J. Simpson (32) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Trojans defeated the Bruins 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

O.J. Simpson finished second in Heisman voting in 1967, right behind Gary Beban of UCLA.

1968 AND THE PURSUIT OF BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL TITLES

Southern California’s O.J. Simpson (32) dives over the goal line for his team’s first score in the Rose Bowl against Indiana, in Pasadena, Jan. 1, 1968. Beneath him is center Dick Allmon (66), attempting to block Indiana’s Jim Sniadecki. Other Indiana players are Kevin Duffy, Calvin Snowden (61) and Mike Baughman. (AP Photo)

Simpson had 1,709 yards and 22 touchdowns in his senior season as the Trojans went 9-0-1 heading into the 1969 Rose Bowl against Ohio State in a 1-versus-2 showdown for the national title.

DOMINANT

USC’s O.J. Simpson squeezes between two Indiana defenders as he powered his way for his team’s second touchdown on a blast through the line in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 1, 1968. Hoosiers are safety Mike Baughman, left, and halfback Nate Cunningham. (AP Photo)

O.J. Simpson won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 by a record margin of 1,750 points.

TOWERING TROJAN

Halfback O.J. Simpson (32) of the University Southern California, enters the end zone with Earl McCullough (22) providing interference after a 64-yard run for a touchdown that beat UCLA 21-20, in Los Angeles, Calif., Nov. 18, 1967. (AP Photo)

Simpson’s career accomplishments were impressive:

3,423 yards and 36 touchdowns

Combined 19-2-1 record

Won a national title and two Pac-8 crowns.

NUMBER ONE

Dec 16, 1973; Flushing, NY, USA, FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills running back (32) O.J. Simpson leaves the field with (68) Joe DeLamielleure after he breaks the single season NFL rushing with 2003 yards against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium. The Bills defeated the Jets 34-14. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Simpson was the first overall pick in the 1969 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills.

1973

Dec 16, 1973; Flushing, NY, USA, FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills running back (32) O.J. Simpson breaks the single season NFL rushing with 2003 yards against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium. The Bills defeated the Jets 34-14. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Most unbreakable records in Bills team history

Simpson became the first pro player to rush for over 2,000 yards. He gained 2,003 in 1973 in just 14 games.

HALL OF FAME

Unknown Date; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back O.J. Simpson (32) in action against the Notre Dame Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Simpson was elected to the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

