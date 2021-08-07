O.J. Simpson Says He 'Has Trouble' in Los Angeles Because He Might Be Sitting Next to 'Whoever Did It'

Image via Getty/Jason Bean-Pool

O.J. Simpson says he has some trouble with the city of Los Angeles.

The former NFL star, who was acquitted of the murders of former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman in criminal court in 1995, caught up with Tim Graham of The Athletic as the publication ranked OJ the No. 41 best football player in history in its 100-player roundup.

But even though it was a short distance from where he played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1979-1982, Simpson isn’t the biggest fan of visiting LA.

“I have trouble with LA,” OJ said in the article. “People may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don’t know who did this.”

After his 1995 trial, Simpson was found responsible for the deaths in a civil trial, but when speaking to the publication, he still claims that he’s always had an idea of who he thinks is responsible.

“I figured eventually somebody would confess to something, you know?” Simpson said. “I had one suspect I told my lawyers to look at. I still think he might be involved, but I can’t talk about it.”

Simpson says he now has a “good life,” after being released in 2017 following a nine-year sentence over armed robbery and kidnapping felonies.

“How many Americans, even today, wouldn’t like to live my life?” Simpson said. “I don’t work. I play golf four or five days a week. I go out to dinner a couple of nights with friends. People want to buy me drinks. I’m always taking pictures with people. Ladies hug me.