jeffc: Trump continues in the new show broadcast from the White House called The Amateur Hour while the world watches with disbelief that such an ignorant, immature and callow person is in the role of POTUS. Never before, in the history of the U.S. have we been so embarrassed by the rhetoric and actions of our President. Each day brings a higher level of inappropriate behavior for a person with this responsibility. Hopefully, either the other branches of government or the American people will end the run of this farcical (un)reality show