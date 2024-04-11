O.J. Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder, dies at 76, family says

Pro Football Hall of Famer, running back O.J. Simpson, has died, according to a post from his family on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family posted on April 11. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson was battling prostate cancer, Local 10 News reported, which took a turn in February when the outlet said he was undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas.

Prostate cancer is known to be the most common cancer in men in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Simpson is best known for being a suspect in the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994, which led to the “Trial of the Century” on national television. Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges.

As a professional football player, Simpson was considered one of the best running backs of all-time. After winning the Heisman Trophy in 1968 during his tenure at the University of Southern California, the man nicknamed “Juice” was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 1 pick in the 1969 NFL Draft, ESPN reported. He went on to play in six Pro Bowls and make five First Team All-Pro appearances. He became the first to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season in 14 games (averaging 141.3 yards per game), according to ESPN.

Simpson was also known for his Hollywood work, including roles in the “The Naked Gun” franchise and the TV series “In the Heat of the Night” and “1st & Ten.”

The former football player had a slew of other legal problems following his acquittal, including being found liable for $33.5 million after the Brown and Goldman families filed a civil suit against him, ABC News reported.

In 2007, he was arrested and charged in Las Vegas for kidnapping and armed robbery of his own memorabilia, according to Newsweek. He was released on parole in 2017 and cleared in 2021.