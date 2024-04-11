O.J. Simpson dead after cancer battle at 76

Former Buffalo Bills great running back O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76.

Simpson, who went from one of the most popular people in America to a pariah after the double murder of his wife Nicole and Ron Goldman, succumbed to cancer.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson was a Heisman Trophy winner at USC and was the first player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single NFL season.

The former NFL great — who stood trial for the double-murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Goldman, in the ’90s, only to be acquitted — passed away Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Simpson was USC’s second Heisman Trophy winner. In 1968, he established a then-NCAA single-season rushing record with 1,709 yards as he guided the Trojans to a Rose Bowl appearance, where they lost to top-ranked Ohio State despite Simpson’s 171 yards and 80-yard TD.

He rushed for 11,236 yards in 11 NFL seasons, nine with the Bills and two with the 49ers.

Simpson led the NFL in rushing four times. His 1973 season of 2,003 rushing yards was the first time a player reached that plateau.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire