O.J. Howard may quickly find himself starting for the Texans

It was no secret entering the cut down deadline that the Houston Texans needed to find help for Davis Mills.

Specifically, their tight end group and wide receivers represented some of the shallowest in the entire NFL. The team was only rostering four wide receivers and two tight ends, a rather unacceptable situation in today’s pass heavy league and with the burden already placed on Mills to perform this year in what amounts to a full-season audition to become the team’s franchise quarterback.

Houston moved quickly to solve their issues at wide receiver, they used their third overall waiver claim on Tyler Johnson and some practice squad magic to elevate Chris Conley back onto the 53-man roster. In contrast, it appeared the team was content to stay put at tight end position with no sound of any waiver claims placed or workouts that the team was executing.

Yesterday, that news finally changed as word broke of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills tight end O.J. Howard flying to Houston for a workout with the expectation that a contract would be signed. This came almost 24 hours after Howard had reportedly been trying to strike a deal to join the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

It may have taken an entire offseason but Houston finally found their splashy tight end signing to hopefully elevate the group.

There’s a natural tendency to express caution with any signing that occurs this late into the off-season however there’s plenty of deserved optimism around the Howard signing that should have Houston fans excited. The Texans Wire had looked at the former Alabama tight end as a potential target for Nick Caserio since February and most of those points remain the same.

The 6-6, 251-pound passing target brings a first round pedigree and a physical presence that neither Pharaoh Brown nor Brevin Jordan currently offer the team. Howard was a nasty blocker and above average receiver during his time in Tampa Bay before suffering an Achilles injury in 2020. The injury not only sapped him of some explosiveness but also took off the same page from veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who clearly preferred throwing to Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate in two tight end formations.

Fortunately for Houston, Howard no longer has to appeal to the whims of the game’s best quarterback. Furthermore, his greatest strength is one that he still flashed plenty in both Tampa Bay and with Buffalo this past preseason. His strength to bully defenders and run blocking project as an excellent fit for offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton’s offense and should help to open up running lanes for rookie sensation Dameon Pierce. It’s a skillset that could see Howard starting games for Houston much sooner than many expect.

Brown has served as Houston’s primary blocking tight end and sat atop the depth chart as his position for the entire preseason. To his credit, Brown has put together a fantastic offseason and made an excellent case for why he should see plenty of playing time in 2022. It’s a situation however that is worth monitoring as Brown missed the entire preseason with a hamstring injury and has left the door open for playing time.

TE Pharaoh Brown said he’s “way faster” than he’s been in previous years & that OC Pep Hamilton’s a smart guy who’s taking advantage of finding mismatched w/defenses. pic.twitter.com/V6qUJxmKca — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) August 7, 2022

Jordan is a totally different tight end than his other two counterparts. The 6-3 Miami product is primarily known for his speed and pass catching ability, a skillset that didn’t exactly flash this offseason in the way Houston was hoping. Jordan still projects as the clear “pass-catching” tight-end when the team wants to use 12 personnel but isn’t the run-mauler that Lovie Smith’s offensive identity will crave.

The two question marks at his position make for a fascinating situation for Howard. His stock could not possibly be lower right now among the league, having seemingly failed to make both of the AFC’s top dogs in Buffalo and Cincinnati and being forced to come to the Texans for a more favorable situation. Can Howard’s historical talent, fierce run blocking, and desperation to make his claim in the league force him atop Houston’s depth chart? Or has the injury truly changed the dynamic in place for the sixth-year tight end?

Howard has the advantage of more natural talent and more experience in the league than either Brown or Jordan. His injury history and late arrival to Houston will make the competition truly interesting.

Houston may be the team most desperately in need of tight end help in the NFL. OJ Howard desperately needs an opportunity to get on the field, play snaps, and restore his stock around the league. It’s a great pairing #WeAreTexans — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) September 1, 2022

The run blocking on display in Buffalo and the fact that tight ends will likely project as the fourth or fifth receiving option when they’re on the field bode well for Howard. Hamilton and the Texans will just be asking for serviceable to above average route running and pass catching ability for Mills when the team has him in play on passing downs.

Howard may have the opportunity of a career here in a situation that not only plays to his strengths but will offer ample opportunity to show them off over the next four months. Fans can see how much Houston initially chooses to utilize their new tight end during the season opener on Sept. 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.

John Crumpler has written for the Texans Wire since 2019 and is a PFWA member. Follow him on Twitter @JohnHCrumpler and catch him on The Backpedal Podcast.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire