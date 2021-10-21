Tight end O.J. Howard was one of several Tampa Bay players who missed Wednesday’s practice.

But he was back on the field for Thursday’s session.

Howard (ankle) was a limited participant in practice, one of the only changes on Tampa Bay’s injury report. But his return to the field on Thursday is a good sign for his potential availability on Sunday.

Quarterback Tom Brady (right thumb) remained a full participant, as did running back Giovani Bernard (knee/chest), kicker Ryan Succop (back), and safety Antoine Winfield (concussion).

But receiver Antonio Brown (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) still remained sidelined for Thursday’s practice. Gronkowski has apparently been close to playing for the last couple of games, but still hasn’t played since suffering the ribs injury against the Rams in Week Three.

The Buccaneers also listed defensive tackle Steve McLendon as a non-participant on Thursday, but he received a veteran’s rest day.

O.J. Howard limited in return to practice on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk