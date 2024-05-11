O.G. Anunoby out for Game 4; Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith questionable

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Knicks will be missing forward O.G. Anunoby again for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as he has been ruled out with a hamstring strain according to the NBA's official injury report. Pacers starters Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith are both questionable, however with injuries suffered in Game 3.

Anunoby suffered a left hamstring strain late in the Knicks win over the Pacers in Game 2 on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden and was also ruled out for Game 3.

Haliburton was listed as questionable with back spasms for the last four games, and in Game 3 he turned his right ankle going up for one layup and also hit his tailbone after making a floater and being flipped over by a defender. He is listed as having lower back spasms, a sprained right ankle and a "sacral contusion" which is a lower back bruise. Haliburton said after the game Friday that he hopes to be available and coach Rick Carlisle said the same.

Nesmith is listed as questionable with a sore right shoulder having injured it diving for a ball on the baseline in the fourth quarter.

Anunoby scored 28 points in Game 2 prior to his injury and averaged 16.8 per game in the Knicks' first-round win over the 76ers. He missed extensive action due to elbow surgery this season after being traded from the Raptors, but the Knicks were 20-3 in the regular season when he was in the lineup. The former Indiana University star and 2022-23 All-Defensive Team pick averaged 14.7 points per game this season. The Knicks were already missing All-Star forward Julius Randle, veteran wing Bojan Bogdonavic and center Mitchell Robinson with long-term injuries.

Haliburton scored 35 points in Game 3 after having 34 in Game 2. He averaged 20.1 points and an NBA leading 10.9 assists this season. Nesmith averaged 12.2 points per game this season and has been one of the Pacers' most reliable defenders. He took on the assignment of guarding Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson in Game 3 and helped hold him to 26 points on 10 of 26 shooting.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: O.G. Anunoby out, Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith questionable