O Captain! my Captain: Who’s next in line to lead U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams in 2023? It’s never too early to discuss.

HAVEN, Wisc. – O, Captain! my captain!

Who’s on tap to take the baton and lead the respective 12-man sides in 2023 in Rome at Marco Simone Golf Club?

NBC’s Paul Azinger, who captained the victorious U.S. side in 2008, suggested a return engagement for America’s wining captain after a dominant 19-9 win at Whistling Straits.

“If the PGA of America is serious about winning Ryder Cups, they might want to consider giving Steve Stricker another shot at this,” he said.

During the winning team’s press conference, Stricker was asked if he would accept the task. His team members already have signed off.

“100 percent,” said Dustin Johnson, who went 5-0 in Wisconsin.

“That’a a yes from us. To be fair, in 2017 it was a very similar position as far as the dominance goes. Strick has a pretty good record,” said Jordan Spieth, referring to Stricker’s turn as U.S. Presidents Cup captain and leading the Americans to a 19-11 victory at Liberty National.

“I think Presidents Cup was a record,” Tony Finau said. (It was the most lopsided result since the biennial competition switched to 30 total points).

But Stricker was quick to shoot down the prospect of a second tour of duty. “I don’t think it’s going to happen. It’s mapped out and there’s guys in positions to be the next captains,” he said. “It was an unbelievable experience, don’t get me wrong; I’m glad it’s over.”

Later, when the topic was raised again, he added, “I told my wife at the start of the week, ‘Can you believe Davis Love did two of these things?’ ”

U.S. assistant captain Zach Johnson greets European captain Padraig Harrington on the first tee at Whistling Straits. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Story continues

The leading candidate to lead the U.S. side in 2023 is Zach Johnson, who served as an assistant captain again this year and has been groomed for the role. Phil Mickelson is considered a shoo-in for the 2025 Cup at Bethpage Black. Tiger Woods, who led the Americans to victory at the Presidents Cup in 2019, should have his pick of the litter down the road.

What of the Europeans? Englishman Lee Westwood, who tied Nick Faldo by playing in his 11th Ryder Cup, already has raised his hand for the job of replacing Padraig Harrington.

“I’m assuming I’ll get 3-4 months to think about,” Westwood said Sunday evening. “People keep coming up and saying you’re going to be the captain in Rome. I’d prefer to play. I don’t want to let go yet. But father time is not kind.”

Ian Poulter is presumed to be in line for 2025, and Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell could get his home game at Adare Manor in 2027 much like Stricker getting to play host in his native Wisconsin.

“It’s a massive honor and something I want to do,” Westwood said. “Why wouldn’t you?”