O’Callaghan confident NCAA championship will come with Bucs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The fourth men’s golf coach in ETSU history, Aaron O’Callaghan, received his official introduction to the community on Monday.

“I am so excited and thrilled to be in Johnson City and to be the head coach of East Tennessee State University,” he said from a podium inside William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

He paused a moment – then smiled, “that sounds good to me.”

O’Callaghan comes to Northeast Tennessee after six seasons as the associate head coach at Wake Forest. In that time, he helped lead the Demon Deacons to four NCAA championship appearances.

“As I reflect upon searches – we’ve spent a lot of time together on searches,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said to ETSU Athletic Director Dr. Richard Sander. “I don’t know if there was ever a search where we spent this much time to ensure we got the right person.”

It was an extensive search, that much is clear. But, it seems O’Callaghan’s name was the first and most convincing name to surface during this search. Sander explained, the new coach would have to not only maintain the program’s success, but help it reach a new level.

“This is the one program where we can compete on the national level,” Sander said. “We can beat the Texas’ of the world, the Arizona’s, the West Virginia’s. We can beat those people – and we have.”

“[Wake Forest] has won the national championship [three times],” longtime program supporter Bill Greene Jr. said from the podium. “Oklahoma State has won it five times – and guess what – [O’Callaghan] beat both of them in Carlsbad.”

“If they can win the national championship seven times, Aaron, guess what?” Greene said looking at the new head coach. “Baby, we’re gonna win it.”

O’Callaghan knows there is work to be done – work that has already begun, he said. But, he shares that confidence in the program’s ability to reach the top of the mountain in NCAA men’s golf.

“I’ve been in the coaching world for ten years and golf is my life,” O’Callaghan said. “I’m very familiar with the highest levels.”

“Being at two programs that have very strong golf backgrounds – at the University of Louisville and Wake Forest, that’s won three national championships,” he continued. “So, I certainly know what it takes. I believe that it’s possible here … we are recruiting players with that intention.”

O’Callaghan’s first recruit, a young South African named Charl Barnard, has already signed on with the Bucs for next season. Barnard won the South Africa Boys U19 championship this spring and was part of an All-Africa Junior Team Championship victory in April.

