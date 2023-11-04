NYSPHSAA football playoffs: New Hartford, Whitesboro reach finals; Adirondack wins upset

The NYSHSAA football playoffs are underway. Here are Friday’s results involving Mohawk Valley programs.

Class B: New Hartford 36, Carthage 7

NEW HARTFORD - Cole Raux ran for three touchdowns and went over 2,000 yards for the season Friday in the New Hartford Spartans' 36-7 win over Carthage in Section III's Class B football semifinals.

The win sends No. 1 New Hartford (10-0) to the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse Nov. 12 for an unbeaten showdown with Indian River (10-0) in the second of three sectional title games that day. The Spartans were finalists two years ago when they were beaten by the Homer Trojans.

New Hartford Spartan Cole Raux works his way through a series of Carthage defenders during Friday's Section III playoff game. The senior topped 200 yards for the seventh time this season and pushed his total over 2,000.

Raux ran for a touchdown to open the game's scoring in the first quarter and broke a 7-all tie with his second touchdown in the second quarter. Jake Rockford added a 26-yard field goal with two seconds remaining before halftime and give New Hartford a 17-7 lead at the intermission.

Raux added a one-yard touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter and finished the day with 32 carries for 219 yards. He has now run for 2,016 yards and 30 touchdowns this season, and Friday was his seventh 200-yard game. The 32 carries passed his previous high of 31 in a 34-6 win over Carthage Oct. 13.

Sophomore quarterback Johnny Vitullo threw two second half touchdown passes, a 13-yarder to Tommy Vitagliano in the third quarter, and a 45-yarder to Sal Weller in the fourth.

New Hartford Spartan Wilkenson Joseph (68) tackles Carthage ball-carrier Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe Friday.

Vitullo completed eight of the 11 passes he threw for 158 yards. Weller caught five balls for 109 yards. Vitagliano, who caught two passes on offense, added 12 tackles on defense to go with Logan Banek's team-leading 13.

Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe, coming off his second 350-yard game for Carthage (4-5), led the Comets with 65 rushing yards in 24 carries and scored their touchdown on a one-yard run.

New Hartford Spartan Jake Rockford steps into the ball on a field goal attempt shortly before halftime Friday at Don Edick Field.

Class B: Indian River 18, Central Valley Academy 14

PHILADELPHIA - Indian River ran its record to 10-0 and the No. 2 seed advanced to Section III's Class B championship game with an 18-14 win over Central Valley Academy Friday.

Indian Rivers Warriors took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter and the teams traded touchdowns in the second and fourth. Ethan Hattori ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and Kane Lynch had 59 yards and the other Indian River touchdown on his five carries.

Central Valley Academy (7-3) had entered the game with five consecutive victories.

Other scores

Class AA: Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy 53, Liverpool 7

Class AA: Cicero-North Syracuse 32, Baldwinsville 14

Class A: Whitesboro 48, Syracuse-Corcoran 24

Class A: East Syracuse-Minoa 22, West Genesee 20

Class C: Adirondack 34, Cazenovia 27

Class C: General Brown 39, Skaneateles 14

Eight Player: Frankfort-Schuyler 38, Weedsport 8

Eight Player: West Canada Valley 18, Morrisville-Eaton 8

Section II: Stillwater 35, Canajoharie/Fort Plain 14

Section II: Fonda-Fultonville 48, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac 28

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: New Hartford, Whitesboro in NYSPHSAA Section III football playoffs