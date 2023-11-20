NY's Guggenheim Museum 'Shut Down' by Protest, Extinction Rebellion Says

Extinction rebellion protesters said they “shut down” the Guggenheim Art Museum in New York City, New York, on Sunday, November 19.

Video posted by Extinction Rebellion NYC shows protesters at the Rotunda inside the Guggenheim Museum holding banners which say “no art on a dead planet.”

The group said 13 people were arrested after the museum closed.

Storyful has contacted police for confirmation. Credit: Extinction Rebellion NYC via Storyful

Video Transcript

[INTERPOSING VOICES]