NYRR’s Achilles Hope & Possibility 4M race celebrates inclusivity

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – Around 8,000 athletes are shrugging off the heat to take over Central Park on Sunday as part of the New York Road Runners’ Achilles Hope & Possibility four-mile race.

NYRR partnered with leading adaptive running nonprofit Achilles International for the event, which is now in its 22nd year. Former Giants running back Tiki Barber is at the race to act as a guide for one of the athletes in the race.

Late-night show host Jon Stewart is also walking with a group of veterans taking part in the race.

One participant, athlete Alan Kaufman, told PIX11 News that he was an avid runner when he was diagnosed with cancer and given six months to live.

Now, seven years later, he’s taking part in Sunday’s race.

The race is held just before Disability Pride Month in July.

