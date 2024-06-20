NYRB star Frankie Amaya 'nearing' $4m switch to Liga MX

New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya is set to depart for Mexico.

That is according to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, who reports the 23-year-old is close to joining Liga MX side Toluca.

The deal is for roughly $4 million as Amaya has excelled for NYRB since signing in 2021.

He made 18 appearances for the MLS side so far this season, registering one goal and two assists.

Toluca will hope his talents help them improve on their third-place finish from last year.