Nyqir Helton reacts to Rutgers football offer: ‘I definitely want to get back there’

Over the weekend, Nyqir Helton took an unofficial visit to Rutgers. He walked away on Saturday with an offer from the Big Ten program.

A 6-foot wide receiver from Winslow Township (Atco, New Jersey), Helton has the potential to be a true national recruit as a member of the 2026 class. Rutgers has gotten involved with the other Power Five programs that have offered Helton such as Maryland Penn State and Pittsburgh.

As for Saturday’s visit, Helton said it went along well and he was impressed with everything around the Rutgers football program. He took time to interact and observe wide receivers coach Dave Brock as well.

“The vibe was a lot of love from the coaches as soon as I got there. I definitely want to get back up there for sure,” Helton told Rutgers Wire. “What stood out was the receivers coach, he was intense with everything he said. The way he runs the receivers, he makes sure they are always on point, explaining everything.”

Prior to joining Rutgers, Brock was the wide receivers coach for the Atlanta Falcons.

As for the offer, Helton said it came during his one-on-one time with head coach Greg Schiano. He felt that he had a similar mindset with Schiano.

“I went to coach Schiano, his office. We talked. I learned about him, he learned about me,” Helton said. “He was telling me what it was like to be a part of Rutgers, to be a part of the family, and what it meant – F.A.M.I.L.Y., Trust and CHOP.”

Being from New Jersey, Helton said the offer was a special one. Also special was how it came in and what it potentially could mean for his recruitment.

“An offer from Rutgers, it’s crazy. Definitely was a great pick-up for me,” Helton said. “I feel like it is going to pick up my recruitment more. Knowing that not anybody can just offer offer from Rutgers and being an offer from the head guy means a lot.”

Rutgers finished this season 6-6 (3-5), showing a definite step forward in the rebuild under Schiano.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire