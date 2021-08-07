NYPD officers save baby who stopped breathing in Brooklyn
The baby remains hospitalized but is doing just fine and will make a full recovery.
The baby remains hospitalized but is doing just fine and will make a full recovery.
The three-time Olympian is flawless no matter what age!
Mother-in-law horror stories have taken the internet by storm lately.
One expert calls Rodrigo's use of AAVE "so common and so old and so tired that it didn't register to me as surprising… It is what I've come to expect to see. I think of language and culture as inseparable.”
North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.
The actress says that she was fired from the animated series after "talking too much" in the writers' room.
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.
There are new details into charges against a celebrated member of the 2012 Olympic equestrian team. In June, Rich Fellers was arrested for sex abuse against a teenager—a young athlete who he was training. He's pleaded not guilty to four counts of sex abuse in the second degree. Nikki Battiste reports.
The 23-year-old looks stunning!
They have gotten into it multiple times on the air, an ever-growing feud that includes butting heads over police killings of Black Americans, and Israeli-Palestinian violence.
Rhode Island motorist left ‘shaken and injured’ after being beaten by dirt bike riders as 8-year-old watches on
Some people couldn't believe Nika Diwa's daughter was actually hers. The post Mom knows exactly what to say to person who accused her of ‘borrowing’ her baby: ‘Best clap back ever’ appeared first on In The Know.
Russian influencer Sergey Kosenko is reportedly under investigation after sharing a video where he drove a Bentley while a woman was tied to the roof.
The Texans made it known promptly after quarterback Deshaun Watson reported for training camp that they’re willing to trade him. The problem was, and still is, that they want too much for him. Per a league source, the Texans still haven’t softened their trade expectations for Watson, despite the lingering uncertainty regarding his career. It’s [more]
Every once in a while, Netflix lets us know which of its original movies have garnered the most views. At last count, Extraction was the most-watched Netflix movie ever, with 99 million views in its first four weeks. In fact, several 2020 movies climbed into the top ten last year, including Spenser Confidential, The Old … The post ‘Red Notice’ is set to be the biggest movie Netflix has ever made appeared first on BGR.
The toddler was playing in the front yard of his home when the dog attacked, according to Tulare County deputies.
"Mama, did you like it?" The post 4-year-old brings mom to tears when she sings angelic rendition of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ appeared first on In The Know.
Police say the 29-year-old man was standing outside when shots were fired from a vehicle in his direction.
Verphy Kudi, 19, left her daughter Asiah alone while she celebrated her 18th birthday.
Suspect told victim he was 17 years old and travelling to Birmingham, where police believe he lives