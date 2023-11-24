NYPD nabs LI man, 19, as suspect in Tribeca double-stabbing that took life of NJ teen

A Long Island man was busted Friday in a Manhattan stabbing that took the life of a New Jersey high school football standout.

Gianluca Bordone, 19, of Oyster Bay, was charged with manslaughter and assault in the attack on Rocco Rodden, 17, and an unidentified 19-year-old a police source said was believed to be a relative of Rocco.

Rocco was declared dead at Bellevue Hospital, where the second victim was also treated.

Rocco, who lived in Warren, a town in Somerset County, N.J., was a junior at St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, a town in Bergen County, N.J. Rocco was an offensive lineman on the school football team.

St. Joseph’s announced Rocco’s death Friday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rocco and the second victim got into an argument that involved Bordone and escalated into bloodshed around 1:55 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Lafayette St. and White St. in Tribeca, said police. A bloody handprint marred the wall of a building near where Rocco and the 19-year-old were stabbed.

Rocco’s friends expressed their grief on social media. Many spoke of him by the nickname “Cug.”

“One day in another life we can look back at all of our good times together. In school, On the field, Down the shore, In the gym, or just chillin at the house we always had the best times together,” one friend wrote alongside pictures of Rodden on Instagram.

Police had yet to provide a motive behind the double-stabbing.

Bordone lived in Oyster Bay Cove, a village on the north shore of the Nassau County town, said police. He was expected to be arraigned late Friday in Manhattan Criminal Court.