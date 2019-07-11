NYPD investigating possible hate crime directed toward Megan Rapinoe

Just two days after the USWNT emerged victorious the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, eight posters of outspoken superstar Megan Rapinoe were tagged with homophobic slurs in the New York subway system. And according to ESPN, the NYPD is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The posters feature a close-up shot of Rapinoe’s head and shoulders, and the slurs and hateful phrases were scribbled on her forehead. The New York Post reported that the graffiti was discovered Monday and subsequently cleaned up.

“Hate has no place in the transit system and we work hard to make the subway a welcoming, safe environment for everyone,” MTA spokesman Shams Tarek said in a statement to the New York Post. “We referred this to NYPD which responded to investigate, our maintenance teams got the posters cleaned and we will have them replaced with new ones if necessary.”

ESPN reported that the incident is being investigated by the New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force.

Rapinoe is an outspoken advocate for gender equality, equal pay and LGBTQ+ rights. She and the entire USWNT were feted in New York on Wednesday with a ticker-tape parade and a rally to celebrate their incredible World Cup win.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Megan Rapinoe celebrates U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory during a ticker tape parade in the Canyon of Heroes on July 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

