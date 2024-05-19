Nyman, Franklin lead Bravettes over Knights, 11-0

May 18—Olivia Nyman picked up three hits and drove in four runs as Flathead defeated Missoula Hellgate 11-0 in high school softball Friday.

Nyman and Laynee Vessar both doubled in the second as the Bravettes (6-14, 4-10 in Western AA games) scored four runs in the frame to take the lead.

Vessar added a two-RBI single in the third.

Lacie Franklin threw five shutout innings for Flathead — the game ended after five due to the run rule. She allowed four hits and struck out five Knights.

The Bravettes ended up tied with Butte for sixth, and made the State AA tournament because of their win over Helena on April 13.

When the Bengals won a coin flip with Sentinel to be fourth seed, that gave Flathead the tiebreaker — a win against a higher seed than Butte had.

Missoula Hellgate 000 00 — 0 4 5

Flathead 043 4x — 11 11 0

MISSOULA HELLGATE — Kaylie Moe 1-3, Nat Blaney 1-3, Ella Lambert 0-2, Shannon Kane 1-2, Kaija Nagle 1-2, Donalynn Headswift 0-2, Kaelynn Babbitt 0-2, Olivia Schubert 0-2, Amelia Richmond 0-2.

FLATHEAD — Mackenzie Brandt 1-3, Ava Bessen 0-3, Reese Conley 2-3, Kaidyn Lake 1-2, Tegan Strauss 0-1, Olivia Nyman 3-3, Laynee Vessar 2-3, Sawyer VanCampen 1-3, Lacie Franklin 0-2, Kenzie Lake 1-2.

2B — Nyman, Vessar. RBIs — Nyman 4, Vessar 2, Brandt 2.