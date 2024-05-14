Who is Nyk Lewis? Four-star point guard from Washington, D.C. expected to visit Xavier

The Xavier Musketeers filled out the final scholarship spots on their 2024-25 roster earlier this month as Brad Colbert returned to the Musketeers, then Florida State transfer Cam'Ron Fletcher and Boise State transfer Roddie Anderson committed.

Now, the attention turns toward the future. Xavier does not have any incoming freshmen for this season after Centerville's Jonathan Powell got out of his NLI and committed to West Virginia, but the recruiting trail for the Class of 2025 is heating up.

Xavier has interest in point guard Nyk Lewis, a four-star guard from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. According to a report from Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports, Lewis is currently setting up a visit to Xavier.

Nyk Lewis, On3’s No. 7 PG in 2025, recaps his Marquette official & updates recruitment and potential upcoming visits to LSU, Louisville, Xavier, Seton Hall: https://t.co/aZpWmVecKz pic.twitter.com/LHXaNafDqO — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) May 10, 2024

Like most guards − both in preps and in college through the transfer portal − Xavier head coach Sean Miller's successful track record at the position makes Xavier a favorable landing spot.

"So I am trying to learn as much about the program as I can through them. I know that Coach Miller puts a lot of guards in the NBA. I saw that at Arizona and then with what he is building at Xavier, maybe I can take after that. I’ve got a good relationship with them," Lewis told On3Sports.

Lewis is being pursued by multiple programs, including a pair of Xavier's Big East rivals. Along with Oklahoma State, Lewis has taken an official visit to Marquette and head coach Shaka Smart. Lewis also told On3 that he's working on a visit to Seton Hall, along with LSU and Louisville. He also holds offers from conference-rivals Georgetown and Providence.

Lewis is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 player in Washington, D.C. and a top-10 point guard in the nation for the Class of 2025. Xavier offered Lewis in June 2023.

Lewis was recently invited to play in the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) 2024 Top 100 High School Basketball Camp in Orlando next month. He averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season in leading Gonzaga to a runner-up finish in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. Gonzaga was ranked the No. 21 high school basketball team in the country by ESPN in March.

Lewis is the latest four-star prospect to show interest in the Musketeers. Another is Jaylen Harrell from Cambridge Arts, Technology and Science Academy, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 player in Massachusetts for the Class of 2025. He is scheduled to visit Xavier on Monday, May 20 and make his college commitment one week later.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who is Nyk Lewis? Top 2025 prospect in D.C. expected to visit Xavier