As the Colts need a quarterback and as retired quarterback Andrew Luck’s name trends on Twitter, I remembered (eventually) that the subject came up during a Tuesday interview with Colts running back Nyheim Hines on Tuesday’s PFT PM.

Charean Williams asked Hines whether he sees Luck ever returning.

“Absolutely not,” Hines said. “I don’t see it at all.”

Without Luck, and with Philip Rivers now retiring, Hines said he doesn’t have a wish list for replacements.

“I trust in [G.M.] Chris Ballard and [owner] Jim Irsay and everybody on our staff to make the right choice for our team,” Hines said. “They’ve been doing a great job and we’ve put a pretty good squad together over the past three years with coach Frank Reich. I think whoever they bring in, they’re gonna be great for our organization.”

The Colts have the pieces in place, which should make Indianapolis a desirable destination for an accomplished quarterback.

Nyheim Hines on whether Andrew Luck will unretire: “Absolutely not” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk