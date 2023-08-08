Nyheim Hines underwent successful ACL surgery on Tuesday

The season was over before it began for Bills running back Nyheim Hines, who suffered a torn ACL in a jet skiing accident before training camp.

But there is some positive news on the injury front for Hines.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Hines underwent successful reconstructive ACL surgery on Tuesday. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Hines was traded to the Bills midway through the 2022 season. He did not play much on offense but did return two kickoffs for touchdowns in Buffalo's Week 18 victory over New England.

In March, Hines reportedly took a pay cut to remain with the Bills for the 2023 season. He is under contract for the 2024 season.

Hines is on the non-football injury list due to the nature of how he sustained the injury.