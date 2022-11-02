Nyheim Hines ‘truly grateful’ to Colts nation after trade

Breaking News:

1
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines tweeted out his gratitude toward the organization and fanbase following the trade Tuesday that sent him to the Buffalo Bills.

While Hines was understandably growing frustrated with the constant cycle of quarterbacks, this was a move that was likely best for both sides. Hines gets to go to a Super Bowl contender and one of the best offenses in football while the Colts get a draft pick and some future money off the books.

Hines said he is “truly grateful” for his time with the Colts since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The Colts will move forward with Jonathan Taylor as the lead back when he’s healthy while Deon Jackson should see an increased role. Zack Moss also was acquired as a part of the deal, but it remains to be seen what his role will look like.

