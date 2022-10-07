The NFL’s concussion protocol is being tested already.

Colts running back Nyheim Hines caught a 5-yard pass from Matt Ryan before being swarmed. He was hit by D.J. Jones and Nik Bonitto, with Bonitto appearing to make helmet-to-helmet contact with Hines.

Hines got up but staggered, showing obvious signs of gross motor instability.

Colts offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Bernhard Raimann quickly came to Hines’ side and helped hold him up before the team’s medical staff arrived.

It was eerily similar to what happened to Tua Tagovailoa in the first half of the game against the Bills. The Dolphins quarterback was allowed to return after clearing concussion protocol despite showing gross motor instability, a decision now under investigation by the NFL.

Hines is in the training room being evaluated for a brain injury, and the Colts list him as questionable to return.

Hines, starting in place of the injured Jonathan Taylor, had one carry for 3 yards, dropped a pass and caught the 5-yard pass on third down.

Phillip Lindsay and Deon Jackson now will fill in for Hines.

Nyheim Hines showed gross motor instability after hit on first possession originally appeared on Pro Football Talk