Nyheim Hines scores long-awaited first Bills TD vs. Dolphins (video)

At long last, Nyheim Hines has found the end zone as a member of the Bills.

Hines put the Bills up 14-6 against the Dolphins in Week 15 with a grab in the red zone from quarterback Josh Allen.

Since he was acquired at the 2022 NFL trade deadline in a deal with the Colts, Hines’ usage has been sparse on offense. In fact, his score was Hines’ first snap of the game on offense.

Check out Hines’ first touchdown below:

